The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated the joint Committees on Customs & Excise and Armed Forces to identify the root causes of illegal checkpoints in border communities and propose solutions to curb the illegal activities of security agencies.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion on ‘Unlawful road blockages, extortion, and harassment by security personnel on the Lagos-Agbara-Badagry-Seme highway,’ sponsored by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun.

In his lead debate, Hon. Oluwaseun, who called for the House’s intervention, expressed concern over a November 2022 newspaper report that identified over 100 roadblocks on the Lagos-Agbara-Badagry-Seme Motorway, covering approximately 46.2 kilometres.

He lamented that these roadblocks and checkpoints initially intended to curb smuggling activities and enhance security, have been exploited by security agents to subject unsuspecting members of the public to traumatic experiences in attempts to extort their hard-earned money.

“The House is aware of orders issued by the leaders of various law enforcement agencies in Badagry to remove all illegal checkpoints mounted on the road. However, these orders have not been effectively implemented.

“The House is concerned that military harassment and extortion along the Lagos-Agbara-Badagry-Seme route will discourage tourists from visiting the area, which is a well-known tourist destination.

“The House is also aware of instances where law enforcement agencies assault, harass, and, in some cases, brutally kill residents of Badagry. If these illegalities continue, it may escalate into conflicts between uniformed men and residents,” he noted.

To address this issue, the House urged the authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service to enhance security on the Lagos-Agbara-Badagry-Seme Highway.

They emphasised the need for the strict implementation of laws, circulars, and guidelines for mounting checkpoints to ensure the removal of illegal roadblocks and prevent the unlawful mounting of new checkpoints.

In his remarks, Hon. Sada Soli, recounting his ordeal on the highway, stated that during his journey, he counted over 100 checkpoints where bribes were collected at each point.

He emphasised that this was not mirrored on the Benin Republic side.

Hence, he urged the House to extend the investigation to all border communities across the country.

While ruling on the motion, Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu mandated the Committee on Legislative Implementation to take further legislative action.

