The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has initiated investigations into the incident that resulted in the electrocution of a family of four in Jalingo, Taraba State.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a transformer in the Dinyavo area of the state exploded, causing a power surge in the community.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commission mentioned that it had contacted the distribution licensee, Yola Electricity Distribution Plc, responsible for service in the area. The executive management is currently conducting an investigation into the accident.

NERC also stated that an Accident Investigation Team (“AIT”) had been constituted, and the members were en route to the accident site to conduct regulatory investigations.

While expressing condolences to the family members and the affected community, NERC assured that the “matter shall be investigated thoroughly to identify the immediate and remote causative factors.”

NERC remains committed to ensuring public safety in the delivery of services in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry in line with our zero tolerance for accident policy and assures the general public that the matter shall be investigated and treated in accordance with extant safety codes and regulations.”

