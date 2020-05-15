Reps Minority caucus commiserates with Seyi Makinde over Commissioner’s death

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Friday commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the sudden death of the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola who passed on Thursday after a brief illness.

The lawmakers, in a statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said their hearts and thoughts have been with Governor Makinde over the loss of his trusted ally, who played critical roles in his emergence as governor as well as the smooth running of his administration.

According to the statement, “Indeed, our caucus feels your pain and identifies with you at this moment of sorrow. We all know the grief of losing a trusted friend, close associate and confidant, especially one that had remained a pillar of support to the very end, like Hon. Ayoola.

“As a family, the minority caucus mourns with you and prays God to console you and the members of your cabinet as well as the people of Oyo State over this huge loss,” Elumelu stated.

The lawmakers urged Governor Makinde not to allow the situation to weigh him down in his exceptional commitment towards the development of his state; a vision, which Hon. Ayoola shared with him and remained dedicated to until his death.

The Minority Caucus condoled with Governor Makinde, the government and people of Oyo State as well as the Ayoola family and prayed to God to give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

13-Year-Old Girl, 23 Other Ladies Used For Prostitution Rescued In Lagos Hotel

The police in Lagos State have rescued 24 ladies including a 13-year-old who were trafficked to Lagos from Akwa Ibom State for prostitution. Four members of the syndicate that brought the girls, most of them from Oron in Akwa Ibom State, have also been arrested… Read full story

Shocking Story Of Man Who Found Out That His Twins Babies Have Two Fathers

A Chinese man is left stunned after finding out that his twin babies have two fathers, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. The man, who remains unidentified, made the shocking discovery after taking the new babies for a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in China, a DNA… Read full story

We Deregulated Downstream Oil Sector In March — Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the downstream oil sector was deregulated on March 19, with the reduction in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) also known as petrol. Sylva made the clarification at a ministerial briefing giving a scorecard of the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Governments And The COVID-19 Billions

SINCE the Covid-19 global pandemic touched down in Nigeria in late February, there have been concerted efforts by the private and public sectors to mobilise resources to contain its spread. As early as March 26, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) emerged to mobilise private sector leadership… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE