The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for the immediate revocation of the multi-billion naira contract for the construction of the flooded East-West Road connecting Bayelsa communities and re-award the project to a company with the necessary expertise and capacity.

This resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Oboku Oforji, who expressed grave concern over the competence of the current contractor.

In his lead debate, Hon. Oforji highlighted the significance of the East-West Road, stating, “The East-West Road is one of the important roads in the Federation which has significantly contributed to the country’s economic and social development.

It connects major regions, facilitating trade, commerce, and cultural exchange, thus improving access to markets, industries, and social services.”

Hon. Oforji pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Works had awarded the contract for the construction of box culverts for the repairs of the flooded section of the East-West Road (Katama-Ahoada Section) to Rock Result Nigeria Limited.

However, the company has failed to execute the contract, resulting in traffic disruptions, loss of lives, and fatalities.

“The House recalled that on 11 April, 2024, the current Minister of Works, during an inspection tour at East-West Road, praised Rock Result Nigeria Limited, but to date, nothing has been achieved,” Oforji stated.

He further expressed concern over the dilapidated state of the East-West Road for years, particularly at Iheke in Ahoada East Local Government of Rivers State, Aven in Patani, and Umeh in Isoko South Local Government Areas of Delta State, connecting Bayelsa State to Rivers and Delta States and other parts of the country.

“The House is also worried that the Federal Government is prioritizing the coastal road over the crucial East-West road, which is vital for the country’s economic survival,” he added.

In light of these issues, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Works to immediately revoke the contract for the construction of the flooded East-West Road from Rock Result Nigeria Limited and re-award it to a company with the necessary expertise and capacity.

The House also mandated its Committee on Works to ensure compliance with this resolution.