The Association of Nigerian Broadcasters (ANBROAD) has reiterated its commitment to elevating its members’ socio-economic status and amplifying their voices through professionalism and value for their skills.

ANBROAD executive leaders made this vow in Ibadan on Tuesday during a press conference organized by the association.

The National Secretary General (NSG) of the association, Sola Gbayisomoro, in his opening remarks, noted that the mission of ANBROAD is to foster a professional platform that will enable members to interact with the Fourth Estate of the Realm and the larger society.

“Our commitment to the growth and development of the Association of Nigerian Broadcasters remains unwavering. With the support of stakeholders in the Nigerian broadcast industry, I do not doubt that we are on the right trajectory to attaining greater heights,” Gbayisomoro said.

He stated that their efforts to enhance ANBROAD’s visibility are yielding results and spreading to other parts of the country. He concluded by enjoining Nigerian broadcasters and journalists to key into the vision of the organization.

The president of the association and founder of TNM Media Academy, Abdulrasaq Abdulganeey, stressed that ANBROAD is not only registered with the government but also seeks to address the limitations and constraints broadcasters who transfer from freelancing to working with media houses face.

“We have the responsibility to prevent the poaching of our professional opportunities by non-professionals. We will lobby the government to ensure that our members’ interests are properly protected, their rights upheld, and their contributions celebrated,” Abdulganeey said.

He further stated that they will empower the association’s ethical and professional standards committee to keep a close watch on the broadcast media landscape to ensure responsible content and also equip their members with skills that will help them excel in the ever-evolving industry.

He noted that every accredited member of ANBROAD now has a Unique Professional Number (UPN) that distinguishes them from non-professionals and quacks.

Abdulganeey encouraged radio and television advertisers and other clients seeking professional services of broadcasters to always “check the UPN in their proposals as a mark of distinction and professionalism.”

The National Steering Committee Secretary of the association, Sulaiman Adegbenro, who handled the handover ceremony of the new executives, gave statistics of the latest members across seven states ─ as of June 4th, 2024 ─ as follows: Ogun 42, Lagos 65, Oyo 39, Kwara 29, Ondo 21, Ekiti 24, and Osun 75.

Adegbenro also read some of the items contained in the association’s constitution that qualify someone to be a member.

Some of the conditions he stated included being a practicing Nigerian broadcaster for a minimum of two years, being above 18 years of age, and having a broadcast or related certificate from a recognized tertiary institution, among others.

Adegbenro added, “There are many gateways to becoming a member of this association. This association recognizes veterans, and we are not going to wish away decades of experience that people have gathered practicing broadcasting. So, if such people do not have certificates from tertiary institutions, it does not disqualify them.”

The president of the association, Abdulganeey, answered questions and addressed issues bordering on the association, broadcasting practice in the country, membership of the association, benefits of the UPN, and social media in the broadcasting business, among others.