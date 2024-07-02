The Nigerian Army and Police have combined their efforts to thwart the resurgence of suicide bombings in Borno state through intelligence gathering and collaborative security measures.

Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 15, AIG Abdu Umar, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri on Tuesday during his farewell address as he retired.

He explained that the joint effort aims to proactively detect and neutralize potential threats, ensuring citizens’ safety and preventing the re-emergence of suicide bombings in the state.

According to AIG Zone 15, the police have had discussions with the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Waidi Shuaibu, to strategize and develop a tactical plan to effectively counter and combat the resurgence of Boko Haram’s suicide bombings in Borno State.

He stated that the police and security agencies, led by the military, have made significant efforts in fighting insurgency in the state.

ALSO READ:How AIG’s $2bn investment is driving economic growth in Nigeria

He expressed gratitude for the progress made, which has enabled commercial activities to thrive and freedom of movement, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He recalled the challenges faced between 2009 and recently but appreciated the support of the military, police, and other security agencies.

AIG Umar thanked the Inspector General of Police for the financial support and structures provided to the police and other security agencies in Borno and Yobe states.

The Assistant Inspector General expressed his appreciation for the support he received from journalists during his tenure, acknowledging their contributions to his success.

He extended his gratitude to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for their collaboration and backing throughout his time in office.

AIG Umar also acknowledged the role of traditional rulers in the efforts made so far in restoring peace in Borno state.