Report on northernization baseless, far from truth ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday again denied narrative of Northernization following the recent appointments into its management cadre, declaring that it abides by rules on recruitment, promotion and appointment into the cadre.

This was stated by the Customs Public Relations Officer (PRO), Joseph Attah, in a statement he signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja.

According to Attah, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, “As a Federal Government agency, NCS abides strictly by the rules governing recruitment, promotion and appointment into the management cadre.”

He stated that despite its several explanations, the attention of the Customs had continued to be drawn to “a skewed narrative of Northernization following the recent appointments into the management cadre of the Service.”

The Service stated that “all the zones of the country are equally represented at the management cadre of NCS.

“Vacancy for new appointment is only made available through retirement resignation, dismissal or any natural cause.”

It added that when any of the above occurs, such vacancies are filled by new appointments from the zone(s).

The statement informed that in the last few months, two Deputy Comptroller-General (DCGs), one from the North-East and the other from North-West, retired, adding that three Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG), one from North-East and two from North-West, exited the Service through retirement and dismissal.

It added that two DCG vacancies provided spaces for two senior serving ACGs from the same zones of North-East and North-West to be appointed to the rank of DCG.

“This, therefore, increase the number of ACG vacancies to 5 which must be filled from the two zones that have the vacancies.

“Consequently, in line with procedures, the following appointments in acting capacities were made: DCG Abdullahi Babani – HRD (North-East); DCG Mohammed Boyi – NCS TRADOC (North-West); Ag ACG Saidu Galadima – ICT /Modernization (North-Central); ACG SM Modibo – Zone ‘B’ (North-East); ACG Uba Mohammed – E,I&I – (North-West); ACG Hamza Gummi – T&T (North-West) and ACG Usman Dankigari – Doctrine & Development (TRADOC) North-West,” Attah stated.

He, therefore, informed that with those appointments, the management cadre of the Customs consisted of: DCG ED Chikan – FATS (N/Central); DCG RO Olubiyi -SR&P (S/West); DCG A Chidi – EI&I (S/East); DCG TM Isah – T&T (N/ Central); DCG P Iferi – FTZ, EI&I (S/South); Ag DCG A Babani – HRD (N/East) and Ag DCG MB Boyi – TRADOC (N/West).

Others, according to the PRO, were: ACG AOB Fatade – HQ (S/West); ACG D Umaru – HRD (N/Central); ACG AM Aremu – FTZ, EI&I (S/West); ACG CO Odibu – Board (S/East); ACG KC Ekekezie – one ‘A’ HQ (S/East); ACG EI Edorhe – Zone ‘C’ HQ (S/South); ACG K Ajiya – Zone ‘D’ HQ (N/East) and ACG BA Adeniyi – C&SC, Gwagwalada.

Also on the management cadre, according to Attah, are Ag ACG HK Gummi – T&T (N/West); Ag ACG AG Sa’idu – ICT (N/Central), Ag ACG UG Mohammed – EI&I (N/West); Ag ACG SM Modibbo – Zone ‘B’ HQ (N/East and Ag ACG SMU Dakingari – TRADOC (N/West).

Attah declared that those “who have chosen to impugn Northernization or any other sentiments are far from the truth.”

According to him, “the intention of those promoting this negative narrative is suspect as the same people did not come out to shout ‘marginalization’ when due to disciplinary issues, 2 ACGs from the same zone of North-West were affected by forced retirement and dismissal.

“It is, therefore, surprising that these people will wish their replacements came from different zones.”

The statement, therefore, urged Nigerians to ignore what it terms “mischievous twist.”

