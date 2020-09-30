Electricity tariff: Schneider Electric to help consumers reduce cost

Coming on the heels of Federal Government’s dialogue with organised labour which resulted in a suspension of the recent increase in electricity tariff, Schneider Electric on Monday announced the availability of a new category of Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPSs) smart solution from its APC that can help electricity consumers in Nigeria reduce total spend on electricity tariff.

The Schneider Electric’s Smart-UPS Lithium-ion, which is designed for local edge environments micro data centres, offers trusted, premium power protection to ensure network and data availability regardless of surges and unexpected blackouts.

It ensures consistent and reliable connectivity at the most critical moments, increased UPS battery life, lower maintenance service costs, and fewer onsite visits, providing up to a 50 per cent lower total cost of ownership over 10 years.

“APC single-phrase UPS with Li-Ion battery fills industry gap by addressing customer demand for greater resiliency, simplified maintenance and lower cost of ownership,” Viviane Mike-Eze, the Communications Marketing Manager for Schneider Electric, said in a press release.

She added that, “Some key benefits and features of Smart-UPS Lithium-ion include a longer life span. The batteries can have a service life upwards of 10 years.

“Another interesting thing about this UPS is that it comes in smaller size and weight. Due to higher energy densities, Li-Ion batteries, which it uses, have a much smaller footprint and weigh about 30 per cent less than sealed lead-acid batteries.

“This Schneider Electric’s offer lowers maintenance and total cost of ownership. With double the battery life, the amount of maintenance and associated costs required over the life of the UPS is reduced by up to 53 per cent.”

As regards its safety feature, Mike-Eze noted that “Schneider Electric’s/APC products have proven record of safety and best-in-class designs, as well as adherence to safety regulations which provide added peace of mind.

“It has better performance at higher temperatures. Li-Ion batteries can operate at higher average temperatures.

“This particular UPS from Schneider Electric has an extended runtime. Smart UPS On Line can be configured with multiple Li-Ion battery packs to meet aggressive runtime demands based on IT and business needs. It is in addition to its remote management capabilities.

“It is worthy of note to mention that this is available with a preinstalled Network Management Card (NMC) option. This solution can enhance the visibility of edge environments with monitoring and control capabilities”, she averred.

Schneider Electric is a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation in homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is the undisputable leader in power management – medium voltage, low voltage and secure power, and in automation systems.

