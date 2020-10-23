Removing traditional rulers from local govt administration should be revisited — Amuzu

Chief Toyin Amuzu was recently installed as the Leragun of Igbehinland, Abeokuta, Ogun State. In this interview, the estate developer-turned-traditional leader speaks on various national issues.

Before your installation as the Leragun of Igbehinland, you were the Okanlomo of Ijeunland. What qualities do you think earned you this elevation?

To be candid, the title of the Okanlomo of Ijeun Land bestowed on me in the homestead of my late grandmother, who married Pa Odebunmi from Igbehin could be attributed to hardwork, selfless service and contributions to my community and the people.

You are an estate developer, now High Chief of Igbehinland. How do you intend to bring your wealth of experience as a developer to enhance the growth and development of Igbehinland?

Talking in terms of development, one thing I have been doing is human capital Development. The people first. That is why my love for a better society has necessitated the creation of a not-for-profit, non Governmental Organisation, NGO, named Toyin Amuzu foundation to support, develop and add value to the development of our people beyond Igbehin land. My ideology is to train people on how to fish and not give them fish only. With my wealth of experience as an Estate Developer, no doubt new grounds would be broken in building construction and engineering all for the development of our community.

Igbehin people always lay claim to the fact that the story and liberation of Egbaland cannot be mentioned without attributing them to Igbehinland. How justifiable is this position?

(Laughs) That the Ogun State Government House is located in Igbehin was not a mistake but a reflection of the prowess and importance of Igbehin to the socio-economic and political development of Egbaland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

Historically, a popular Egba warrior, Sodeke was pivotal to the discovery and settlement of the Egbas in Abeokuta, on the 5th of August, in 1830, with four strong pillars (sections) which include Egba Alake section (under the Oba Alake), Oke-Ona Egba Section (under Oba Osile), Gbagura Section (under the Oba Agura), and Owu Section (under Oba Olowu).

Igbehin was one of the important towns that followed Sodeke then, with Ake, Oke (Oke-Ona), Iporo, Kemta, Kesi, Ikereku, Idomapa, Ido Orun, Igbore, Itoku and others.

There is no way the story of Abeokuta, the abode of the Egbas, will be relayed without mentioning Igbehin which started their liberation from the sovereignty and over lordship of the Alafin of Oyo Empire, to which the Egbas hitherto belonged.

The Liberation took place between 1775 and 1780, under the leadership of Lisabi, a resident of Igbehin, but who was born in Itoku.

Your emergence as the Leragun was without any rancor. This signifies your general acceptability. How do you intend to reciprocate this gesture to your people in terms of development of Igbehinland?

I believe in action and I pray that God Almighty would help me in ensuring Igbehin, Ijeun and other communities under Abeokuta South where I belong reach their pride of place.

As they all know, my late grandfather, Pa Odebunmi in his lifetime was industrious, successful and selfless, I won’t depart from the good family name in ensuring development

What is the relevance of the late great warrior, Lisabi Agbongbo Akala to Igbehinland?

Lisabi, an Egba warrior, is venerated for his heroic exploits during those turbulent days of inter-tribal wars and he is thus identified by all Egba people as the strength of their togetherness. As earlier said his historic exploits started from Igbehin where he lived and he remained a rallying point for all Egbas. That is why he is annually remembered and celebrated with the Lisabi Day festival.

What would you love to be remembered for as the Leragun of Igbehinland?

Service to God and benevolence to the people. This no doubt will usher in developmental strides as much as an individual can go.

What is your take on the agitation from some quarters that traditional rulers should have a say in local government administration?

Yes, it is a good development. In the first instance, the local government was created to be closer to the people in the grassroots. If that is the case and the hand of the traditional rulers have been completely removed, then the issue should be revisited. There should be a blend where the traditional rulers have a say in Local Government Administration.

