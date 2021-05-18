Reduction of worker’s salaries only for three months, Anambra govt replies PDP

Anambra State Head of Service (HOS), Barrister Harry Udu, on Tuesday, said that the deduction of money from workers’ salary, kicked against by the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) is only for a period of three months, to recapitalise the Ndiolu Microfinance Bank as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the PDP, through its State Chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, had last weekend, accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA-led state government of exploitative tendency, alleging what it described as illegal deductions from salaries of workers at source, for the recapitalization of Ndiolu Microfinance Bank

But Udu, while addressing Journalists at his Jerome Udoji Secretariat office, Awka, said that sequel to the CBN directive for the recapitalisation of microfinance banks in Nigeria, by April 2021, the Board and Management of the Bank presented the challenge to the stakeholders and leadership of the workforce and after extensive deliberations and commitments from all the parties, it was agreed that deductions be made according to grade levels to facilitate the recapitalisation, and ensure that the Bank that has served the workers so well does not die.

He said the deductions were only for a period of three months, ending this May 2021.

“The Civil Service is there to serve any Government that is duly elected. The effort by PDP to link these deductions to governor Willie Obiano is a futile one since the workers know the truth.

The Head of Service, pleaded with political leaders in the state not to waste time and effort in trying to introduce any acrimony between the governor and workers of Anambra, as the cordial relation which had endured for more than seven years now would endure till the end of his administration.

The Managing Director of Ndiolu Microfinance Bank, Mr Peter Eze, on his part, said the deductions might be converted into share.

He said that the deductions were the directive that came from the CBN, and it would last for three months only.

The MD also disclosed that all the workers union leaders were part of the deductive decision.

