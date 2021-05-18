Public service institute to design transparency curriculum for states

The Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) is to design a curriculum on strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability in the states. The courses would be accommodated under the FGN/World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results.

SFTAS National Programme Coordinator, Mr Stephen Okon stated this in Abuja at the opening of a 4-day Pilot Workshop for Curriculum Development on Public Financial Management and Open Government Principles organized by the PSIN in collaboration with the West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) on Tuesday.

He observed that strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability at the state level through the SFTAS Programme for Results would go a long way in ensuring good fiscal governance for the sustainable development of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the Technical Assistance Component of the programme requires implementing agencies and partners to deliver the capacity building to States on the Disbursement Linked Indicators so that they could be supported to achieve results that attract handsome financial benefits to the successful States. The NPC further disclosed that besides PSIN, other implementing agencies and partners include the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF), Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

The administrator of the Institute, Dr Abdulganiyu Obatoyinbo had earlier explained that under the SFTAS Programme, PSIN was assigned the mandate to provide capacity building to the states in six core areas.

They include improved financial reporting and budget reliability; increased openness and citizens’ engagement in the budget process; improved cash management and reduced revenue leakages through the implementation of State TSA; strengthened internally generated revenue collection; biometric registration and bank verification number used to reduce payroll fraud and improved procurement practices for increased transparency and value for money.

To this end, Obatoyinbo restated the Institute’s resolve to deliver on its mandate so as to enable the programme to realize its objectives of engendering an efficient and sustainable public financial management system in the country.

Director-General, West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Dr Baba Yusuf Musa who gave a keynote address at the occasion explained that WAIFEM was hired by the SFTAS PCU/PSIN to design curriculum-based, structured face-to-face learning courses on Public Financial Management (PFM) and Open Government Principles (OGP) to ease delivery of capacity building activities to States.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Public service institute to design transparency curriculum for states ; Public service institute to design transparency curriculum for states ; Public service institute to design transparency curriculum for states ; Public service institute to design transparency curriculum for states.