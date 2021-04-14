REDAN launches seal to check unwholesome practices among developers

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) launched a new Seal aimed at giving credence to the activities of developers within the housing sector.

It said the move was in an effort to curb unwholesome practices by erring members thus promoting standardization.

Speaking at the launch of the Seal and Magazine in Abuja, the Association’s President, Dr Aliyu Wamako said the seal will give more credibility to businesses of its members and recognition to the association’s documentation processes.

According to him, the use of the seal is part of the self-regulating mechanism that will enhance the quality of estate products and processes in Nigeria.

He explained that the seals are in two categories, “There is a seal REDAN will issue to all accredited and active members who have consented to abide by the Code of Ethics of the Association and undertaken to abide by extant laws and guidelines relating to housing development in Nigeria.”

He further noted that the seals have security features that include the name of the development company, registration number, mercury code, classification and REDAN logo for ease of identification and cross-checking of the accredited REDAN Member.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… REDAN launches seal ; REDAN launches seal ; REDAN launches seal ; REDAN launches seal.