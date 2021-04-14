Akeredolu mourns former Ondo military administrator, Usman

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday condoled with the family of retired Col. Ahmed Usman, former Military Administrator of Ondo and Oyo States saying “Usman made his marks”.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, also commiserated with the people and government of Kogi State as well as friends and associates of the late former military administrator who died on Wednesday.

“Usman served the country meritoriously and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Ondo State where he served as military administrator before proceeding to Oyo State in the same capacity.

“No doubt, Usman made his marks and lived a life of sacrifice and patriotism.

“Our prayers are with the family, the Government and good people of Kogi State during this period of loss even as we commit his soul to God Almighty for eternal rest.”

