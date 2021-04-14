Akeredolu threatens former deputy governor if…

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has threatened to deal with his former deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi and other political office holders in the state if they fail to return the state’s property in their possession.

Akeredolu specifically warned Ajayi to avoid being embarrassed and advised him to return the four officials vehicles attached to his office within the next few days or face the consequences.

The governor said he would not hesitate to unleash security agencies on all former political appointees including his erstwhile deputy who refused to return government properties.

Akeredolu while speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said he did not buy any new vehicles after he was sworn in, condemning the practice by elected officials or political appointees to take government properties away when leaving office.

He said, “He has no right to steal if we want to use the proper name. Why does the former deputy governor think he merits those vehicles and others do not?

“Those vehicles are public property. We have to stop this impunity. It is not only the deputy governor alone but all other political appointees. This madness must stop.

“So they want to take the vehicles away and then we will use the taxpayers money to buy new ones. There are many of them yet to return vehicles. Some have returned but others are still feigning they thought they will be reappointed.

“We are waiting for the Police to act on the petition. We will press charges against them. Agboola no longer enjoys immunity we will press charges against him. He should return those vehicles. Are we now going to buy new vehicles for the new Deputy Governor?

“All these things are pure stealing. We have to challenge these people. If Agboola refuses to comply we will press charges. At the end of Akeredolu’s first term, we sent letters to all political appointees to return government properties because nobody was sure of coming back.

“We are going to unleash security agencies on all of them. They made calls to Agboola and he promised to comply but later he started barring their calls. This is not decency and politics. Let Agboola returns the vehicles or we will embarrass him thoroughly.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Commissioner, Salami Bolaji, has confirmed receipt of the petition sent to the command by the state governor.

Salami who spoke through the Ondo Police spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he has directed an investigation into the petition.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Akeredolu threatens Akeredolu threatens

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Akeredolu threatens Akeredolu threatens