Red cross society calls for collective action against kidnapping, killings in Nigeria

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has called for collective efforts to end killings, kidnapping, and all forms of violence in the country.

In an address to mark this year 2021 World Red Cross Day at Red Cross Headquarters Amawbia, Awka, over the weekend, the state chairman of the Society Professor Peter Katchy lamented that the situation has reduced human value and decimated humanity.

Tribune Online gathered that World Red Cross Day celebrated Eight May every year is to mark the birthday anniversary of the founder, Henry Dunant as well as a celebration of principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The State Red Cross Chairman noted that the present situation is a clear threat to national peace as conflict and violence are forcing millions of people to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere as internally displaced persons in very difficult situations.

Professor Katchy identified hatred, jealously, greed, and selfishness rooted and fueled by ignorance as some of the causes of violence, regretting that youths and able-bodied adults are often the targets of recruitment in violent clashes.

He stressed the need for dialogue, treaty, and equity to achieve enduring peace, noting that conflict resolution contributes to lasting peace and reinforces viable sustainable development that liberates resources needed for the growth and progress of Nigeria.

