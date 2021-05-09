Police nab eight for murder, kidnapping in Osun

Eight members of a high-profile serial kidnapping gang are now being quizzed by the Osun State police command for murdering four persons during their different operations in Benue State.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola who made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday, stated that the suspects were apprehended at Omo Ijesa village in Osun State where they put their heads as safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering their victims in cold blood.

The police spokesperson explained further that, the evil perpetrators have been arrested on May 7th,2021, sequel to credible intelligence the command received and acted upon in a follow-up on a case of the abduction of a 65-year-old named Mrs. Akiishi Catherine in Benue State.

According to her, the suspects whose name are Orikashima David, Teryange Demenogo, Terngu Tortindi, Anawuese Akough, Mbalumulum Kaorga, Comfort Terdoo, Michael Msendoo, Aondoaseer Terver, were all Tivs from Benue State saying they, relocated to Osun after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactic to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue State.

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood.”

“Police investigations also revealed that the suspects have murdered the kidnap victim, Mrs. Akiishi Catherine, in Benue State before relocating to Osun. The suspects also revealed to the Police team how they murdered 3 other victims in their previous operations. The suspects would be handed over to the Benue State Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded.”

