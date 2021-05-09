Police nab eight for murder, kidnapping in Osun

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Police nab eight, Police debunk rumour, Building Collapse : Lagos seals 35 sites for various contraventions Dayo Ayeyemi, Lagos The Lagos State Government through its agencies in charge of building control and regulations, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) have sealed 35 building construction sites for various contraventions ranging from illegal demolition, to construction without permit and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from the appropriate government's agencies in the state. The massive enforcement of physical planning regulations in hinged on the need to prevent building collapse and illegal developments in Lagos State. According to the Public Relations Officer for LASBCA, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the enforcement was to prevent haphazard construction from preliminary stages, and to stop distressed buildings from causing havoc. Abdulraheem disclosed that the enforcement team was led by the General Manager, LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, adding that the team visited several construction sites and buildings in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II and several other Local Government Areas of the state. The spokesperson said that LASBCA sealed a distressed building at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta and dispersed children using the building as a school. Oki assured that the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise, while appealing to Lagos' residents to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government. He assured that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to ensuring buildings in Lagos state are designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety in order to avoid loss of lives and property through the existing building regulatory system. Shedding light on LASPPPA’s role, Oki said the agency was to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and also monitor layouts and development schemes. "LABSCA on the other hand is for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings and inspection/certification of various stages of building construction work," he said., Police arraign woman, Police intensifies search, Police recover four stolen, Alleged armed robbery, NPF loses another AIG, Katsina Secondary School abduction, Police kill two, security agencies form alliance, Police meet leaders, Police condemn killing, Edo police disband SARS, We'II deal with those, Delta CP's wife charges, Police rescue abandoned, Ekiti bank robbery, Police arrest six persons, Disarm people with unlawful arms, Lady allegedly raped to death, Police uncover corpse, screening exercise for constables, police brutality, 32-year-old man locked up, Police postpone exams, serial rapist in Delta, Police arrest Anambra robbers, Police arrest man, Police Ibadan, Police promote, Adamawa, police, murder

Eight members of a high-profile serial kidnapping gang are now being quizzed by the Osun State police command for murdering four persons during their different operations in Benue State.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola who made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday, stated that the suspects were apprehended at Omo Ijesa village in Osun State where they put their heads as safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering their victims in cold blood.

The police spokesperson explained further that, the evil perpetrators have been arrested on May 7th,2021, sequel to credible intelligence the command received and acted upon in a follow-up on a case of the abduction of a 65-year-old named Mrs. Akiishi Catherine in Benue State.

According to her, the suspects whose name are Orikashima David, Teryange Demenogo, Terngu Tortindi, Anawuese Akough, Mbalumulum Kaorga, Comfort Terdoo, Michael Msendoo, Aondoaseer Terver, were all Tivs from Benue State saying they, relocated to Osun after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactic to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue State.

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood.”

“Police investigations also revealed that the suspects have murdered the kidnap victim, Mrs. Akiishi Catherine, in Benue State before relocating to Osun. The suspects also revealed to the Police team how they murdered 3 other victims in their previous operations. The suspects would be handed over to the Benue State Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Police nab eight  Police nab eight

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Police nab eight  Police nab eight

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Northern youths arrested in Ondo, victims of job scam, investigation reveals

Latest News

Red cross society calls for collective action against kidnapping, killings in Nigeria

Latest News

RCCG youths go bald to honour late Dare Adeboye

Latest News

Boat mishap claims 15 lives, several others missing in Niger

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More