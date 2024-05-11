Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has solicited more funding and also called for an end to insecurity as well as sustainable solutions to climate change to sustain its humanitarian activities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2024 World Red Cross Day in Abuja, the President of the Nigeria Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Prince Adeaga Oluyemisi Adetayo, also called for more funding and support as humanitarian challenges are increasing while funding is dwindling.

World Red Cross Day is observed on the 8th of May every year. It is dedicated to those suffering from natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crises.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Keeping Humanity Alive”, it is a call to celebrate those who give their time, and sometimes their lives, to ease the suffering of others and protect their inherent human dignity.

He said, “This year, as we reflect on the theme of ‘Keeping Humanity Alive,’ we are reminded of the critical importance of our mission in the face of unprecedented global challenges.

“From the devastating impact of conflicts to the relentless onslaught of natural disasters, epidemics and pandemics our volunteers are on the front lines, providing comfort, relief, and hope to those in desperate need.

“In a world plagued by uncertainty and turmoil, preserving humanity becomes our beacon of light, guiding us through the darkest of times. Here in Nigeria, the Nigerian Red Cross Society stands as a beacon of hope for millions of our fellow citizens.

“With a volunteer strength of 800,000 spread across the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria, we are the largest humanitarian organisation in the country. Since our inception in 1960, we have been at the forefront of disaster management, relief efforts and so much more.

“Our work extends far beyond emergency response. Through our Cash Transfer Programming, Restoring and Maintaining Family Links, Disaster Risk Reduction, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene initiatives, Health Promotion campaigns, and various other programs, we strive to address the diverse needs of the most vulnerable members of our society,” he said.

Adeaga also disclosed that Red Cross is currently focusing on combating the outbreak of Lassa Fever, which has claimed the lives of 150 people and affected thousands more across 27 states.

“Through rigorous sensitisation efforts, community engagement initiatives, and healthcare support, we are working tirelessly to contain the spread of the Lassa Fever virus and save lives,” he added.