Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide, stirred up a storm on social media with her attire at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The prestigious event took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos State.

During an interview with Time Agbaje, Tacha made headlines by disclosing the jaw-dropping cost of her outfit.

She revealed that her dress cost a staggering $100,000.

In her words, “It’s $100k or nothing.”

This revelation comes after Tacha previously disclosed in 2023 that the blue dress she wore to the 2023 AMVCA, designed by celebrity designer Tolu Bally, cost her a whopping $20,000.

