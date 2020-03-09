Reconstruction of IjebuOde-Epe Road

If an opinion poll is conducted in Nigeria today on the most important infrastructure the citizens want the government to urgently put in place, one will not be surprised to see people choose road as the general consensus. The reason is not farfetched, good road network plays an important role in driving the economy of any nation.

From the North to the South; East or West, the general complaints of Nigerians is the deplorable condition of roads, which led to the country being tagged as one of the countries with bad road network sin the world. It has even been said at a point that roads in the country are “death traps.”

Though efforts have been made by different levels of government, these efforts seem to be like a drop in the ocean, as much still needs to be done. However, February 26, 2020, will be indelible in the hearts of people living along the Ijebu-Ode-Epe road, as this was the day Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State Governor, turned the sod for the reconstruction of the road.

Prior to this day, those who ply this road on daily basis, complaned of its poor state. While owners of vehicles complained of the negative impact on their vehicles, people who live by the road expressed concern about the socio-economic life.

It is delightful that the administration of Governor Abiodun has heeded the cry of the people and has awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of this important road. It is expected that on completion, the road will further open up the state and attract more investors to that axis, as well as help boost and improve the economic value of the areas and impact positively on the lives of the people.

It is also gratifying to note that the government awarded the road to the same contractor that handled the Lagos end of the road. This, I think, would ensure that the same quality of work is maintained.

Now that the construction of the Ijebu-Ode- Epe road has commenced, it is hoped that the people of the state and indeed Nigerians who ply this road, will be smiling in 12 months time when the project is expected to be commissioned.

Elijah Udofia,

Ogun State.