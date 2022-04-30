Naija Hood Rep: Imade wins Caretaker ‘Hot Seat’ challenge

One of the female hood representatives in the ongoing reality television show, Naija Hood Rep, Imade Osawaru has become the Caretaker of the week.

While airing live on Nevada Bridge Tv App, The Landlord explained to the hood reps the objective of the ‘Hot Seat’ task was to test the knowledge of individual hood and that Hood Rep who answered most of the questions wins the game and consequently becomes the caretaker of the week.

He gave them five minutes to answer 10 questions correctly and that they should say pass or next question peradventure they want to skip the question.

Imade, who hailed from Edo state, answered all the questions pertaining to Benin hood but missed out on one and thereafter made nine points.

As the caretaker, Imade enjoys access to luxury room, exclusive access to head chair, automatic immunity from nomination and the choice of either money, intimacy in the luxury room or save one hood rep from being nominated from eviction.

Meanwhile, Dezign had 6 points, Lawani (7 points), Lotto banks (4 points), Ghetto smaller (5 points) and FocKelly (5 points).





Ramzy (5 points), Caroline (6 points), Omeche (8 points), Don David (8 points), Queenifa (7 points) and Lovezoe (5 points).

Speaking on her success, Imade said it was overwhelming and she never thought she could win even though she wanted to win.

“I feel overwhelmed. I never thought I would win even though I wanted to win. I was born and brought in Benin. My Dad is a Chief while my mum teaches Benin language in church,” Imade said.