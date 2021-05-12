Ramadan: Sallah is Thursday —NSCIA

THE Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, confirmed on Wednesday that the new moon that signifies the end of Ramadan was not sighted in the country.

He, however, confirmed that with the development, this year’s Ramadan will end today and the new month, which is equivalent to Eid-el-Fitri, comes up tomorrow.

A statement by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, made available to newsmen in Sokoto, on Tuesday, said: “the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, did not receive report from various moon sighting committees across the country, confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawal 1442AH, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 which was equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1442AH.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the first day of Shawal 1442AH, day of Eid-el-Fitri.”

Meanwhile, as the world marks the end of Ramadan, Nigerians have been charged to sustain prayers for the nation to overcome its security challenges. In messages from various personalities, Muslims were urged to sustain the lessons of the month of Ramadan, especially committing to peaceful coexistence, generosity, love and justice in their daily living.

Among many Nigerians who made the calls was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who urged Muslims to internalise the lessons learnt during the month for a better society.

In a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker called on Muslims to pray to the Creator for solutions as leaders try their best to address the various issues facing the nation. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in his Eid-el-Fitr message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, said he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and banditry will be surmounted.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement by his CPS, Mr Taiwo Adisa, called on all Muslims not to depart from their good ways exhibited during the 30 days of spiritual exercise, which, he said, had drawn them closer to Allah (SWT) with a lot of lessons learnt in the process. The Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, urged governments at all levels to address the series of concerns of citizens, including insecurity, kidnappings, killings, hunger, unemployment, and rising debts pro- files, among others.

FCTA bans prayers at Eid ground

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Tuesday, banned eid prayers at the National Eid praying ground on Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, Airport Road, Abuja, with a view to curtailing the spread of COVID-19 virus.

He said the decision was based on presentations made by the officials of the Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCTA and the implementation guidelines for phased restriction of movement issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, on Monday. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister, therefore, urged all worshippers to hold Eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques.

Police, NSCDC assure of security

The Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have promised adequate security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. In Niger State Command of the police, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Wasiu Abiodun, called on parents/guardians to caution their wards against any act of public disturbance such as youth restiveness, thuggery, sara-suka, yan-daba, horse-riding and car drifting, adding that the command will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreant who may want to use the period to foment trouble or cause any disruption of public peace.

In the same vein, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, ordered the 15 zonal commanders of the corps to beef up security in all the state commands under their jurisdiction, by deploying improved tactics to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Director, Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the directive became necessary following threats of attacks by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country. In Kano State, the state Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) said it will deploy no fewer than 1,000 personnel across the state during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, in conjunction with other security agencies. In a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Nabilusi Abubakar, the agency said this was necessary considering large number of vehicles recorded during the period.

