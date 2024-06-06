The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has issued safety tips and appealed for caution around electrical installations as the rainy season sets in.

Acting Manager Director, IBEDC, Engr. Francis Agoha, during a facility inspection, said the season comes with increased risks of electrical accidents, hence, the need for caution.

Agoha said, “It is crucial to take proactive steps to safeguard yourself and your property, as the safety of our customers and stakeholders remains our topmost priority.

“The safety of our stakeholders is paramount. We are dedicated to providing a secure and dependable power supply while educating our communities on staying safe during the rainy season.

“Through vigilant maintenance, rapid emergency response, and continuous public outreach, we strive to minimise risks.”

The company added that to ensure safety, customers should follow some simple precautionary measures:

“Avoid contact with fallen power lines: Heavy rains and storms can cause power lines to fall. Avoid any contact with these lines and immediately report such incidents to IBEDC’s emergency services.

“Stay clear of flooded areas: Flooded zones pose significant hazards, especially if electrical equipment is involved. Refrain from walking through flooded streets or touching electrical fixtures.

“Inspect your surroundings: Regularly check that your home or business’s electrical connections are secure and shielded from water. Look out for exposed wires or malfunctioning connections.

“Use protective gear: Wear rubber-soled shoes and avoid metal objects when outdoors during heavy rainfall to minimise the risk of electrical accidents.

“Emergency preparedness: Keep our emergency contact numbers close at hand. If you notice any electrical hazards or experience power disruptions, reach out to us promptly through our phone numbers or via our social media channels.

“By adhering to these safety measures, you can help ensure a safer rainy season for yourself and your community. Remember, your safety is our priority at IBEDC.”

