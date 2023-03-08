Given his considerable visibility in the human rights community and the number of wins already raked up in fights for fundamental rights, it is going to come as a surprise to many that celebrated rights crusader, Inibehe Effiong, is just seven years and four months at the Nigerian Bar. The appreciable level of success he has so far garnered in his crusading since he came into public consciousness, is a testament to the saying that it isn’t how far, but how well. Despite having the heart of the Nigerian public, not everyone, especially in the justice sector, is enamoured of his style, considered to be abrasive, and always playing at the edge of bravado. He is quoted as saying “radicalism for me is a virtue”. On July 27, 2022, the 34-year-old, hit another milestone in his avowed commitment to a better society, when his dare, got the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot furious, ending in prison term of one month, for him. There was a national uproar and the CJ beat a retreat. An alum of University of Uyo, the rising star of the civil movement prides himself in having God and his convictions permanently in his corner, as he continues his pursuit of a self-designed agenda that “Nigeria must become a responsible state”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE