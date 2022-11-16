Quality representation determines constituents’ fortunes ― Kwara Accord reps candidate

Accord Party candidate for the Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti federal constituency, Kwara state in the 2023 general elections, Olayemi Afolayan Jejeloye, has said that the quality of members elected to the National Assembly will determine the fortunes of their constituents.

Speaking with Tribune Online on the occasion of his campaign flag-off in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state, Jejeloye advised the electorate to choose the right candidate that would help improve their fortunes in the forthcoming general elections.

The House of Representatives hopeful, who said that he is in the race to offer quality representation, regretted that his constituency had suffered retrogression because of a lack of quality representation in the past.

“One of the main reasons that made me take up this decision to come out and represent my people is because, over the years, my people have lacked proper representation that we actually need,” he said.

Jejeloye, who said that some past elected leaders in various positions of authority had allegedly weaponized poverty and subjected Nigerians to begging, added that he was out to salvage the situation if elected in 2023.

“Why I have come out now is to make real change and that is why one of our slogans is that ‘we are the solution’. People don’t necessarily want change anymore. People want solutions to these problems. We are going there to do the right thing with the conscience of the people because we are one of the people.

“We were not brought from outside to come and take the seat. In our party, we do not have godfathers who dictate and say this is what we should go and do. We were selected by the people. We are the people’s choice and as you can see around you today it is evident that we are truly selected and we are the people’s choice,” he said.

He also admonished the electorate to shun money politics and vote according to their conscience, saying he has what it takes to fix the challenges confronting the constituents in the area.

Also speaking, Accord Party senatorial chairman, Mr George Olupitan, said that the Iludun Oro- born Jejeloye is a “home grown” politician who understands the challenges of people of his constituents.

Jejeloye, who also paid homage to traditional rulers, including the Oloro of Oro, Oba AbdulRafiu Oyelaran I, Olomu of Omu- Aran, Oba AbdulRafiu Adeoti and Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, assured them that he would always be a good ambassador.

Oloro of Oro described Jejeloye as a worthy son of the town and prayed for his success.

