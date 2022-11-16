Akin Alabi empowers women with N250m, dispatches relief materials to flood victims

The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi, has promised that he will double and quadruple his service to his people if being re-elected to serve in the next dispensation.

Honourable Alabi made this known on Wednesday in Ibadan at another empowerment programme held at his constituency to give cash support to another set of constituents who were selected for the N250 million empowerment scheme for the month of November 2022.

He disclosed that the cash empowerment has been his pet project since he assumed office as a federal lawmaker to assist women, petty traders, and startups within his jurisdiction.

He explained that for the month of November, 100 beneficiaries were selected with each person presented with cash ranging between N20,000 and N100,000.

He emphasised his commitment to making every member of his constituency get a taste of the dividend of democracy, promising that if re-elected again, much more lofty initiatives will be facilitated for the betterment of his people.

In the same vein, the lawmaker handed over relief materials provided by the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to constituents who were affected by floods.

He said having received complaints and visited affected areas, he sprung into action as a dependable representative, and the result is what they have today.





He pointed out that materials including bundles of roofing sheets, blankets, duvets, buckets, foodstuffs, mats, beds, and some others are only for registered affected victims of previous flood disasters.

The representative of NEMA who handed over the material to the lawmaker for prompt dispatch, Mr Olarewaju Kazeem, lauded the Alabi for making case for his people at the upper chamber and for following up with the federal government on the matter in order to put a smile on the faces of victims of the disaster at the constituency.

The beneficiaries of the double empowerment programme appreciated Akin Alabi for being a selfless man who goes extra lengths in making his people happy at all times. They equally pledged their total support for his re-election in 2023.