PTI repositioning to emerge hub of oil and gas training ―​​Adimula

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Delta is repositioning to become the hub of training in the oil and gas industry in Africa.

Principal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, said this on Friday during the 50th Gala and Award ceremony of the institute which held at Ogbomro Community, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Adimula who spoke with newsmen on the sideline said that the petroleum institute had done very well in line with its mandates of developing technical manpower for the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

“In the next 50 years, we want to see the PTI that is positioned to be the hub of training in the oil and gas industry not only in Nigeria but in the entire African continent.

“We want to see a PTI that is one-stop shop for all training in the oil and gas industry and we are working very hard to achieve that.

“As far as our mandate is concerned, PTI has done very well. We have people holding very significant positions in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“To date, we are still producing people working in the oil and gas industry and energy industry. We believe that we will continue to be relevant to the energy industry in Nigeria,” he said.

The principal said though, like every other tertiary institution in the country, PTI had the same challenges but was able to maximise the little it had to continue to place the institute on the path of growth.

Speaking on the award, Adimula said that PTI would continue to recognise those that had played significant roles in the progress of the institute.

According to him, the gesture would encourage other people to put more of their best into the service of the institute.

“In the past 50 years of PTI, a lot of people have played significant roles to the progress of the institute. So we are using this occasion to honour such men and women.

“PTI is a place that rewards hard work and innovations. This award will stimulate other people to also play their part to the institute and we will continue to recognise such people,” he said.

Forty-one individuals who have distinguished themselves in the various fields of human endeavours were honoured with various categories of awards.

Among the recipients were: Chief Frank Kokori, Mr Efe Afe, and members representing Sapele/Okpe/Uvwie Federal Constituency at the National Assembly among others.





Mr Festus Agas represented the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa at the event.

Others in attendance were: royal fathers, and players in the oil and gas industry among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE