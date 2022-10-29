Gombe recruits 440 health workers, tasks them on diligence, commitment, hard-work

Gombe State Government has tasked the newly engaged 440 health workers to be diligent, committed and work hard as they begin to perform their professional duties.

The new recruitment was done in the bid of the government towards repositioning the health sector for improved performance in the state considering the importance of the sector.

The new employees are to be posted to various Primary Healthcare facilities across the state owing to the belief of the Inuwa Yahaya-led government that primary healthcare is the bedrock of the health system and an effective and high-performing PHC translates to increased productivity, longevity and survival.

While congratulating the new employees, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, urged them to exhibit a high sense of dedication, commitment and hard work in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He explained that the present administration accords high priority to the health care and well-being of the citizens, hence the massive investment in the sector.

The Executive Secretary of Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu, in his remarks, called on the new health workers to always abide by the ethics of the health profession while carrying out their duties.

This recruitment is yet another major milestone in the history of the sector in the state in addition to the recent commencement of housemanship at the Specialist Hospital, engagement of specialist consultants, the commencement of residency training as well as the ongoing construction of a brand new college of nursing and midwifery in Gombe; all geared towards improving the human resource for health capacity in the state.





Recall that the administration has upgraded and ensured that there is at least 1 fully functional PHC in every ward of the state, upgraded the Specialist hospital, and established the hospitals management board as well as Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme (GoHealth).

These achievements are unprecedented in the history of the State as the breakdown of the new health workers includes 106 Midwives, 213 CHEWs, 132 JCHEWs who are to be deployed to the various PHCs across the state.