Prowess University holds first convocation, honours educationist, Akande

Prowess University, Delaware, the United States on Saturday held its first convocation at the Porto Novo Republic of Benin.

The event which witnessed a leadership summit, induction, award presentation cere on leadership growth, and Economic stability also involve the conferment of awards of ‘Honoris causa’ on some Africans which include founder, Easy Prevarsity Education Consult, Dr Akande Kazeem.

The educationist was conferred a Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa ) in peace and conflict management.

Speaking at the event, the Director, School of Part-time studies, Legacy University, Okija, Professor Eze C. Nwauba, who spoke on the topic; “Developing Africa Educational system for global impact through transformational quality assurance learning system “ stated that the level, quality and standard of education have witnessed a significant drop in the last two decades and these alarming trends have seen African nations with a great number of students relocate to different parts of the world in search of quality education.

Professor Nwauba added that poor funding due to the long existence state of corruption present at all levels of government in Africa has struggled to catch up with wrong financing which has prompted a poor foundation in the educational sector.

While lamenting the current economic crisis has prompted extreme cuts in the budget for education across Africa, which according to him, led to incessant strike actions and school closure and protests all across the continents.

He added that the poor working conditions and remuneration in Africa, especially in a country like Nigeria will definitely demoralise qualified teachers from taking their job seriously. This, according to Prof Nwauba, is the major cause of teacher attrition in many African countries as most teachers will rather take up jobs in other occupations over teaching.

He further added that issues bedevilling education in Nigeria include the government’s inability to manage the teeming student population, corruption, indiscipline and fraud in the academic sector, poor living standards and bad administration and obsolete teaching tools.

One of the Awardees, Akande, appreciated the institution for the honour adding that it is well-deserved honour to compensate for his efforts in the promotion of peace in the country and Africa.





