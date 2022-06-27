Netflix ushers Nigerians into July with new titles, collections

Streaming platform, Netflix has hinted about the collection of movies that will be released for the month of July as it urged its subscribers to get set to be thrilled once again.

In a statement released to Tribune Online on Monday in Lagos, Netflix stated that as part of its plan to keep millions of its subscribers entertained and thrilled, it will be hosting on its platform some of the most-anticipated Nigerian movies for the new month.

According to the statement released by Chado Eyitayo, its team lead and media strategist, July ushers in the second half of the year with unlimited thought-provoking and fascinating titles that would them you at the edge of your seats.

From the licensed title category comes the trio of Prophetess, The Ghost and the Tout too and My Village people to keep you reeling with laughter and not forgetting Local titles already streaming on the service – Blood Sisters, Man Of God, Ayinla, Dazzling Mirage and much more.

According to the statement, movies including Resident Evil, The Gray Man, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, Prophetess, The Ghost and the Tout too, My Village People and much more are coming to the streaming platform.

“These titles are bound to take your streaming experience to a whole new level in this month of July, starting from Resident Evil where years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse and Jade Wesker vowed to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected to The Gray Man; The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a new documentary series which chronicles a mother’s crusade against the ruthless owner of a porn site.”

