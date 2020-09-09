Protesters on Wednesday besieged that national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the second day in a row but this time, demanding the removal of the National Financial Secretary, Abdulahi Maibasira, for alleged anti-party activities.

Today’s protesters, who stormed the Legacy House, Maitama Abuja used by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an alternative secretariat, were from Niger state, the home state of Maibasira.

ALSO READ: True Position on Investment in Nigeria and challenges faced from LADOL

Wednesday’s protesters are different from the Niger PDP members who demonstrated at the party secretariat on Tuesday to kick against the manipulation of local government congresses result.

The tens of party members who came on Wednesday from Suleja Local Government alleged that the national office was romancing with the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state against the interest of the PDP.

They also vehemently opposed what they alleged is an attempt to impose the former state Chairman of the PDP in the state, Tanko Beji, for another tenure against their preferred choice of Mukhtar Ahmed.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others… PDP

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55… PDP