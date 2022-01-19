Prof. Damilola Olawuyi, SAN 

Despite studying law by accident, Damilola Olawuyi became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the age of 37. Five years earlier, he had topped his academic career with a professorship at 32, though his Igbajo-born father could not complete his education due to lack of fund.

The last of six children, he carved a niche for himself early in life as the troublous one in the family, always pushing boundaries, saying what others could not say and standing up to authority.

He was head-hunted by the legend himself, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), in faraway Canada, to become the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of a prestigious university in Nigeria.

And at just 36, the record-breaking professor is a dream of many lawyers, with himself living his dream at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) as a principal officer.

With the legal world at his feet, he enjoys seeking discoveries and new possibilities while he has passionate love for football.