The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Bola Tinubu to probe his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s government if he truly wants to end corruption and hardship in the country.

In a statement signed Tuesday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that corruption will kill good governance in Nigeria and if it is allowed to continue, Nigeria will remain in hardship.

He noted that President Tinubu and every governor should ensure that they probe their predecessors if they are intentional about ending hardship.

“President Tinubu and every governor should probe their predecessors otherwise there will still be hardship. We know the truth and we see what is happening but for them to come out to say the truth will be difficult. Corruption will increase, it will continue and it will kill good governance.

‘’Corruption is part of our problems; it’s a syndrome that is affecting us. If the president doesn’t probe his predecessor, there will be serious corruption in the year 2024,” he said.

