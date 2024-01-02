The Anambra State Police Command effectively neutralised three members of an armed criminal gang that targeted the convoy of a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uba.

The incident occurred on December 28, 2023, in Uga, situated within the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during an attack that claimed the lives of two officers from the Enugu State Command’s police force.

The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the successful operation during an interview with reporters.

He highlighted the rescue of a 51-year-old kidnapping victim and assured the public of an ongoing, extensive manhunt to apprehend the remaining members of the criminal gang.

Adeoye emphasised the police force’s commitment to pursuing the perpetrators, sending a clear message that criminals would find no haven to evade justice.

He said, “Since the attack at Uga, the gang has been under close surveillance. But what held the police back was to avoid unintended casualties, as this is the season of merrymaking.

“The police struck immediately, and the gang was isolated from the innocent public somewhere around Ogboji, in Orumba South Local Government.

“Three members of the gang were killed, and four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered and defused.

“In addition, two pump action guns and 16 live cartridges were recovered, as well as one Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“A 51-year-old kidnap victim was rescued.“

