‘Ministers’ sack’: Take action against fake news platforms — Presidency directs security agencies 

The Presidency has directed security agencies in Nigeria to crack down on any websites, platforms, or individuals who spread fake news without confirming the story’s authenticity.

This follows a viral report on social media that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sacked some ministers in his cabinet.

Quoting a disclaimer shared by a Tinubu support group — Renewed Hope United Kingdom — on X (formerly Twitter), the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called on security agencies to criminalise fake news.

According to him, there would not be press freedom and freedom of speech when anyone can concoct news or narratives without regard for truth.

“Security agencies must urgently take action against fake news websites and platforms and the purveyors who fail to check the authenticity of the stories and make them go viral,” Onanuga said, adding that “Press freedom and freedom of speech will not exist when some people can wake up and concoct their news and narratives without regard for truth. Fake news is simply licentiousness and must be criminalised.”

Meanwhile, the viral story, first published by Phoenix browser, with the headline, ‘BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks Ministers of Defense and Power,’ claimed that the president has fired Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu and the duo of Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Bello Matawalle, who are Minister of Defense and Minister of State for Defense, respectively.

However, the presidency has described the story as false.

