Abductors of the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council, Alhaji Safiyanu Isah Andaha and his friend, Adamu Umar Tanko, have requested ransom in the sum of N50million to release the captives.

A family source who begged for anonymity, disclosed this to Tribune Online on Tuesday, saying negotiations are ongoing between the family and the kidnappers.

Recall that the Akwanga council boss was kidnapped on Monday night alongside his bosom friend and a philanthropist, Adamu Umar Tanko, popularly known as Adamu Custom.

The Special Adviser to the Nasarawa State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Kassimu, confirmed that they were kidnapped at Ningo village on the Akwanga-Andaha road, around 8:30pm on Monday, January 1st, 2024.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the development, as he said that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were actively pursuing the kidnappers to secure their release.

Nansel also said that Umar Nadada, the Commissioner of Police in the state, had already mobilised personnel to pursue the hoodlums and ensure the safe release of the kidnapped chairman and another individual.

According to the police spokesperson, they received information indicating that the chairman and another person were abducted around 8:30 p.m. in Ningo village of Akwanga LGA.

“The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are actively pursuing the kidnappers to secure the release of the council chairman and the other victim,” Nansel stated.

