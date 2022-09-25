Private partnership key to achieving decarbonised, decentralised electricity access ― AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has stressed the need for private partnerships to achieve decentralised, decarbonised and digitalised electricity access.

It made the call at the just concluded Nigeria Energy Conference themed: “Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy through Collaboration” it co-sponsored, held in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the Chief Marketing Officer (AEDC), Mr Donald Etim, the Company noted that these collaborative options could be in form of Mini-Grid and Distributed Energy Systems (DES) for unserved and underserved customers/clusters, sub-franchising of Clusters/Network Assets and digitalisation of key functions/operations, to drive efficiency.

“We acknowledge as a utility the increasing need to decentralise, decarbonise and digitalise electricity access, thus the need for collaboration with the private sector to attract requisite investments for the needed turnaround,” it said.

In view of this, the Company stressed the importance of traditional electric utilities which have over the years, played significant role in addressing the energy access challenges.

However, it said ‘traditional’ electric utility models across the globe are continuously facing policy shifts and technological changes:” redefining the ordinance of electricity markets and the role of these utilities.

“This is even exacerbated by the increasing emergence of decentralized energy actors following the need to provide affordable, reliable, and clean energy in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7).”

It noted that while progress has been made by some utilities in redefining strategies to improve key collaboration with various third parties/developers to meet customers’ rising energy demand and reliability needs, more need to be done given ageing infrastructure and limited flexibility of network assets to accommodate the variability of some renewable energy sources.

To this end, AEDC reiterated its commitment to being at the forefront of beneficial collaboration in the best interest of its customers.





