Priscilla Ojo toes a different path

Those who have seen fast-rising brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, daughter of popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, would have noticed that the young lady appears to be building a brand different from her mother’s.

Her mother may have made a name for herself in moviedom, but her daughter wants to create something different.

Since she graduated from Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, about two years back, Priscilla has focused on building her brand and staying true to her fashion line as she continues to leverage on her popularity on social media platforms and appeared in a couple of Instagram skits with some notable skit makers.

With two million followers on Instagram, Ojo enjoys favourable patronage from brands within and outside the country as they constantly engage her to influence their products and pitch them to her numerous followers and fans.

At a recent Netflix event where top Nollywood stars and movie-makers were gathered by the streaming platform to share its success stories in African movie productions, Priscilla stepped out in her newly launched priscyluxury bag and showed that she has truly come of age.

She was the cynosure of all eyes at the event as she calmly spoke about her new dreams and why she keeps attracting the big brands.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE