Prince Werley Nortreus is Definitely a Philosopher

In this world that we are living in, most people think a black person can’t be a Philosopher, except white people, and that’s when people are wrong with such judgments. Not everyone has the capacity to be a Philosopher because only the chosen and the gifted can be big thinkers, and that’s true, but who wouldn’t think that Haiti and African countries gave birth to a lot of Philosophers who are contributing to a better world? A country like Haiti that the society and the world have classified as the world’s poorest country, but, who wouldn’t think that Haiti could give birth to a Philosopher like Werley Nortreus? Well, just because Haiti is degrading, most people think Haitian Philosophers don’t exist anymore or at all, and that’s when people are wrong.

Well, I would like to introduce you to a Haitian Philosopher who said some of the most powerful words and speeches about the current reality of the world. His name is Werley Nortreus, also known as Prince Werley Nortreus. He has made a profound impact on society. He was born in Limbé in Haiti but grew up in Port-au-Prince, the Capital of Haiti. Since his childhood, his parents knew about his capacities and how his big ideas could make the world a better place to live. During the 21st century, he is currently known as a Haitian leader, philosopher, intellectual, musical artist, author, writer, entrepreneur, and politician. His writings and speeches improved people’s capacity to think better, and they have inspired and motivated people to behave better since his writings and speeches are considered models to a lot of people. His citations and quotes have reached out to millions of people across the world and some of his citations and quotes have inspired and motivated millions. “The United States is a country that hates black people for over a decade. Police brutality and bullies have been harassing black people for years but that behavior won’t stop if black people don’t take severe actions towards the racist system in the United States”, he once said.

“Police brutality is a form of bullying and such behaviors will not stop if black people don’t fight back and treat them the same way”, said Prince Werley Nortreus about police brutality, racism, and racial bullying. “This world that we live in would be perfect if there were less prejudice and people who think they are better than others”, said Prince Werley Nortreus about society and people. “Haitians are being punished for being the first black nation that helped and taught many countries how to get their freedom. Through the years, Haiti is being punished for the liberation of many slaves around the world. Unfortunately, that’s why they don’t want Haiti to prosper”, said Prince Werley Nortreus about Haiti and the oppressors.

Most of his important ideas and contributions are the reasons why his home country, which is Haiti, is expected to improve during the 21st century and upcoming centuries. He studied Theology, business, and political science because he wanted to know about religion and God, he also wanted to improve the organizations that he founded, and he wanted to use politics to help make Haiti a very well-developed country in the world. During his existence, he questioned God’s existence and how humans were created. He also focused on the value of the individual’s subjective relationship with God, and nature, and some of his works addressed the themes of faith, Christian love, and human being emotion. He believes in humanity, and he thinks racism is a threat to the world. He’s using his knowledge to improve the world, not to ruin the world, that’s what people love about him. “Don’t put too much trust on your education level, girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, bank account, because they will fail you. Only put your 100% trust in God, you will succeed!”, he once said.

Werley Nortreus is among the most important and influential thinkers in the world that other Philosophers followed as well. His whole life, he spoke out about principle, improvement, vision, future, revolution, peace, justice, and equality. He founded Haitians Lives Matter, and he also founded Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti. On behalf of Haiti, his service and works influenced his understanding of social constructs throughout history and how he is against injustice, racism, police brutality, inequality, and discrimination against black people since he is active in movements against injustice, racism, inequality, and discrimination. “If we love each other without creating a race war, people wouldn’t get hurt that much, and feelings too”, he once said on Bon Déjeuner! Radio.

In addition to being active in movements and rallies, his other knowledge like his writings and ideas on politics, government, religions, knowledge, logic, literature, music, theatre, poetry, and the world’s improvements are very high and are at the very root of human thought. His knowledge even allows him to write non-fiction and fiction stories for history books to be taught in schools. Some teachers and historians in the Caribbean said he’s unique on his own level and can write stories about any topic. Teachers and historians called him a history maker, and he even spoke out about the Royal Chapel of Milot fire of 2020 and other events in the world. Throughout his life, his works and knowledge have inspired and motivated people to think bigger and do better.

According to other Philosophers and followers, he has produced original thoughts and made contributions to some industries and disciplines in the world. His ways and critical thinking are unique since when his big ideas are focused on principle, improvement, vision, future, revolution, peace, justice, and equality. In showbiz and entertainment, he can write children’s books, cinematic stories, film screenplays, and compose music, instrumentals, and film score. Now, he is one of the best of all time.

