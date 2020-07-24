Telling the Big Brother Naija story through photography

When it comes to Big Brother Naija, the production is a big deal. Coverage is not only limited to the world class cameras that broadcast the high-quality images to our screens; this time, focus is about the still pictures. With BBNaija, every moment is potentially momentous; iconic, even. It takes an incredible amount of talent to literally stalk the show and the housemates, aiming for what could very well be the most important part or moment of the show. For three months, a set of photographers dedicate their skills, passion, experience, expertise and instinct to capturing the essence of the show. Today, Friday Treat exposes these special individuals and finds out what their experience has been, what they’ve come to expect with every new BBNaija season and how MultiChoice, the organiser continues to empower creative entrepreneurs across different fields.

I enjoy documenting each housemate’s journey — Kehinde Yusuf

How did you feel working on BBNaija For the First Time Last Season?

Working on the project last season was very exciting. I have always followed the show and had been very curious as to what it would feel like behind the scenes and what the whole production process will be like. Being shortlisted as a vendor finally gave me the opportunity to witness the show first-hand and also exposed me to the beauty in production. I wouldn’t have imagined working with so many people, and finally getting answers to the questions I had in my head all the while. It was a great platform, an avenue to learn and meet amazing people, especially industry professionals.

How has working on BBNaija affected your craftsmanship?

Working on the BBNaija project has made me more detail-oriented and intentional about using photography as a tool to tell people’s story.

As a photographer, I’m expected to be inspired by little things, but I didn’t know what to expect from covering a reality show. I have always loved documentaries and hoping to explore that genre sometime in my career. It was so beautiful documenting expression change in a span of seconds and moods sway over weightless things. After the show, I’ve found myself more in production because of my newfound interest in tv production. Moreover, it has also improved my interpersonal skills.

Which of the activities in the House did you find most interesting?

Omg.! I enjoyed The Friday arena games and the Saturday parties!

What would you do differently this season?

This season, I will be more detailed in documenting every housemate’s journey in the Big Brother house using the images to tell their individual stories in a fun, exciting, entertaining and very creative manner to be used for content creation and promotion.

What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on your business?

We can’t deny that the virus has impacted the photography industry.

As a photographer who is more into events, I am more affected as the general public is taking preventive precautions, almost all events (personal, social cooperate or family events) are being cancelled or at minimum postponed. This pandemic isn’t something that could have been avoided however the impact in our lives can be suppressed. When the virus subsides it’s already clear that our industry will return with a new normal as people adjust to new norms and means of interaction. Everything from the distance from which we shoot or the way we pose, or approach our clients could change; the desirability of shooting in people’s homes, office or comfort spaces could change.

Nevertheless, we will take advantage as a business to leverage on the opportunities that the pandemic has presented while also equipping ourselves with the required knowledge and capacity for what lies at the other side of the season.

Documenting live shows/evictions excites me — Bernard Okulaja

How did you feel working on Big Brother Naija for the first time last season?

I was so excited when I got the call to work on BBNaija. My experience was amazing because I had to work with the best production team in Africa (Dream Team) The professionalism was at 100 per cent.

How has working on Big Brother Naija affected your craftmanship?

Now I work with a different mindset because of the people I met and worked with at BBNaija. I’ve learnt a lot of new things.

Which of the activities in the House did you find most interesting?

Sunday Live show/Eviction were my most interesting times in the house because of the performances and the crowd.

What would you do differently this season?

With the new season I plan to improve my delivery time and add value to production since I now understand the show better after my first season.

I find games night most interesting — Seun Otolorin

How did you feel working on Big Brother Naija for the first time last season?

It was a good experience.

How has working on Big Brother Naija affected your craftmanship?

It has been an addition to my professional experience, particularly the secretive nature of the show and high-pressure nature of the job.

Which of the activities in the House did you find most interesting?

Games night is always a good one

What would you do differently this season?

We aim to work more efficiently after gaining experience from last year.

