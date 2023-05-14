President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has thrown his weight behind chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest cooking time’.

Taking to Instastory on Sunday, Tinubu commented, “IDAN doesn’t break, she breaks records. We’re rooting for you, Hilda.” as a show of support for the chef.

The screenshot of the Instagram Live where the chef was seen cooking was shared on Tinubu’s Instagram story.

In a quest to achieve the record, the 27-year-old on Thursday began a four-day ‘cook-a-thon’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State.