Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, has challenged leaders of thought in the Kwara South Senatorial District on the clear-cut leader that would provide directions for prosperity for the people of the district.

Alabi made the call while speaking at the Kwara South Leaders retreat held at Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, Irepodun Local Government area of the state at the weekend.

According to him “To achieve our goals of creating a prosperous Kwara South, we need a leader that would be providing directions.

“Nothing meaningful can be achieved without a clear-cut leader as a group of people. Everybody is claiming to be a leader in Kwara South, and it can never work like that. we need to choose a leader that will be speaking for us.

“We can only achieve our desires when we work and come together as one strong voice. Nobody will fight for us, we have to do it by ourselves. It’s normal to have political differences but passion for development must bring us together.

“We must reason beyond personal interest, the people that often have the privilege to talk to the people in authority must be seen as championing our collective interest of development, not sycophancy and selfish agenda.” Alabi said

Earlier in his opening remarks, the convener of the retreat, Dr. Thomas Adewumi, stated that the initiative was to change the narrative of development in Kwara South senatorial district positively.

“No nation can go beyond the potential of her leader.

“The lawmakers representing us must be ready to collaborate with the state and federal governments to bring real development to Kwara South.”

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers at the retreat, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Bolaji Alebiosu, saluted the courage of the convener to speak truth to power and also expressed disappointment in the absence of the National Assembly members, stated that the story would have been the difference if it is Wasiu Ayinde that come to play music or another frivolous outing.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE