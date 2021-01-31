Presidency should declare killer herdsmen as terrorists ― Activist

A Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to declare killer herdsmen as a terrorist group now in order to ensure the peace and progress in the country is secured.

Chief Onitiri who made this call in Lagos pointed out that the killer herdsmen are not representing the true and genuine Fulanis going about with their business lawfully, adding that it is time to show seriousness in the handling of the ravaging insecurity in the country.

According to him, the first step towards achieving this is to declare rampaging Fulani killer herdsmen as a terrorist group because “the insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and maiming of innocent Nigerians are becoming unacceptable, unbearable and criminal.

“These Fulani-turned terrorists commit crimes on our highways and forests with total impunity, as if they are above the laws. While they commit these crimes, our security agencies look the other way,” he alleged.

Chief Onitiri noted that up till now, no killer herdsmen has been arrested and prosecuted and this is creating the impression that they have the support of the government, adding that this is why the government has to take a decisive and prompt action against any Nigerian masquerading as bandits without fear or favour.

Chief Onitiri emphasised the need for the National Assembly to enact a law to checkmate all criminal elements bearing sophisticated weapons in our forests and on the highways because the act is illegal and criminal.

“Besides, the National Assembly should ban open grazing in the country. In the advanced nations, cows are not seen on the streets anymore. They should adopt modern farming traditions,” Onitiri said, adding that the security situation in the country has made it clear that nobody is safe anymore.

“Nobody can travel safely on our highways. Nigerians have never had it so bad; the country is very insecure at present, it is one of the most insecure countries in the world to live. It is most irresponsible and reckless of any government official to say Nigeria is secured today than 2015. The paramount responsibility of any government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens. Any government that cannot protect its citizens should resign honourably,” he added.