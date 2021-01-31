Oyo worries over prevalence of tropical diseases, tasks residents on healthy living

Worried by the endemic nature of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) like Lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, onchocerciasis and soil-transmitted helminths across its local government areas, the Oyo State government has tasked its residents to embrace healthy living.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, made this call at a press conference to mark this year’s World Neglected Tropical Diseases day, in the state.

Speaking, Bello had pointed to a survey by the federal ministry of health showing that while onchocerciasis is endemic in 28 local government areas (LGAs), lymphatic filariasis is common in 10 LGAs, schistosomiasis ravages in 28 LGAs and soil-transmitted helminths evident in 28 LGAs.

He consequently harped on the need for residents to prioritise good water sanitation and hygiene else they continue to put themselves at risk of disability, stigmatisation, anaemia and even death.

Speaking in the same vein, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji urged residents to access the free medicines for the control of NTDs at the state’s primary healthcare centres.

He also harped on the imperativeness of water, sanitation and hygiene noting that people get infected by being bitten by infected female blackfly, infected mosquitoes and ingestion of contaminated foods and water and contact with contaminated soil.

He added that the state also embarked upon deworming exercise across all private and public schools for treatment of schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted diseases.

Also speaking, Director of Schools, in the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs C. O. Bolaji said the state carries out annual/biannual treatment of intestinal worms for all children aged five to fourteen years under its school-based deworming programme.

Since 2017, she said the state had conducted five rounds of treatment for intestinal works in most public and private schools within the state.

According to Bolaji, teachers had been well-trained to safely administer the drugs to children during normal school days.

She, however, noted that sick children are not administered the tablets to treat soil-transmitted helminths and schistosomiasis until they get well.

Oyo worries over prevalence of tropical diseases, tasks residents on healthy living

