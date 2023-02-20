Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

As Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday, socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has urged them to cast their votes wisely to liberate themselves from bad governance, hunger and wants, adding that the presidency is not for sale or the highest bidder.

While speaking in Lagos on Monday, Onitiri said Nigerians now have another rare opportunity to correct the mistakes of past leaders and put an end to banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping, ransom taking, ritual killings, economic and socio-political problems militating against the nation by making the right choice.

“Our country is bleeding at the moment, it, therefore, behoves Nigerians to elect a new set of leaders that are credible, trustworthy and capable of alleviating them from poverty, insecurity and economic woes.

“Our next president should not be solely determined by money as the presidency should not go to the highest bidder. As we go to the polls, Nigerians should vote rightly, and wisely and vote their conscience. We should ask ourselves if this suffering is not enough. We should tell the politicians that our mumu don does and that we are now wiser,” he said.

According to him, “looking back to the last eight years of hardship, bad governance and nepotism in the country, Nigerians should vote for capacity, ability and ideas. We desperately need to hire a president that will turn our country around, bring back our lost glory, unite the people and secure the country.

“We do not want candidates with no vision, no mission, no ideas and no capacity other than to amass wealth and turn our commonwealth into their family possession. This Saturday’s election is too important and strategic to us all. Don’t sell our country to looters, moneybags, people of questionable character, and drug barons.

“Also, Nigerians should not vote along religious, tribal and party lines or for money. Our destiny is in our hands. Let us take our country back from calamity, destruction and ruin. Let’s all salvage Nigeria. Vote for credibility, integrity and honour,” he emphasised.

