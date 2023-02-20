Adamu Amadu

To empower farmers in Jigawa state, the People Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido has donated 500 cartons of agro-fertilizer to farmers in the state.

Speaking while flagging up the distribution, the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido who was represented by his running mate, Alhaji Babatunde Ibrahim Gumel said the donation is for all farmers in the state in respective his political party affiliation.

Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido explained that “the gesture is aimed at supporting and empowering farmers in the state to achieve dry seasoning farming”.

He said “the fertilizer is channelling through farmers’ groups across the 27 local government areas in the state. And it will be given to any farmer without considering his/her political party. As far as this fertilizer distribution in concern is farming is your political party”.

According to him “due to this reason, we did not give the fertilizer through the party of campaign body. But to ensure efficient distribution and proper utilisation, we employed the service of an agricultural consultant for distribution and to guide farmers on how to apply it in the farm on any crop”.

The Santuraki of Dutse maintained this is part of an effort to boost the economy of the teeming population of the state and dry season farmers in imparticular.

He noted that a total of over 300 farmers’ groups were identified and registered to benefit from the gesture, he then called on the beneficiaries to use the fertilizer appropriately to achieve the desired goal of fighting against hunger in the state.

While making his remarks, the agricultural consultant who was assigned to lead the distribution, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad Adamu said, the fertilizer will be disbursed across three Senatorial zones adding that, the northeast zone will take the larger share.

The agricultural consultant explained that the 500 cartoons of fertilizer contained 6,000 litres that would cover about 3,000 hectares of farmland.

