Power supply has returned to some parts of South-East, Nigeria.

According to Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), there is hope for normal supply across the zone.

Emeka in a press statement said: “This is to inform you that after the system collapse earlier today, September 26, 2022, two of our interface TCN Stations at Nibo and Awada received supply at 12.36 pm and 12:37 pm respectively, with a directive by NCC to maintain only 7MW.

“We are still on standby, hoping that full and normal supply will be restored to all other interface TCN stations.”

However, by 4.30 pm power supply has returned to most parts of the zone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success…

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)…

Power supply returns in parts of South-East ― EEDC

At 62nd Independence Service, CAN Says The Wicked Shall Not Rule Nigeria

PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has declared that the wicked shall not rule Nigeria…

MONDAY LINES: Akeredolu And Katsina’s AK-47 Trainees





In LawuyiOgunniran’s Yoruba play, Ààrẹ-àgòAríkúyẹrí, we see how a happy polygamous family is ruined by the indiscretion of the family head. ÒgúnrìndéAjé, the Ààrẹ-àgòBalógun of Ibadan…

PenCom Okays 25% Withdrawal From Pension Funds As Equity Contribution For Mortgages

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved the issuance and immediate implementation of the guidelines on accessing Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) balance for payment of equity contribution for residential mortgages by RSA holders…

Power supply returns in parts of South-East ― EEDC