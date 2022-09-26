Presidential Campaign: Atiku names Saraki, Anyim, Shekarau, Secondus as Special Advisers

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign on Thursday 28 September 2022, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has announced key appointments of Special Advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees according to a statement signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku are former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki as Special Envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim, as Special Adviser.

Also appointed as Special Advisers to the presidential candidate is the former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus was also appointed as Technical Adviser to the presidential candidate and according to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

The former vice president however charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election.

