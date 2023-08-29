The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday said the nation’s power grid has recorded no major disruptions or systems collapse in over 400 days.

It attributed this to advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable and dependable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide.

The Company made the disclosure in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mrs.Ndidi Mba.

The statement partly reads:” In an extraordinary milestone achievement, the Nigerian power grid has recorded an unparalleled period of stability in the history of the power sector, operating without any major disruptions or systems collapse for an impressive span of 400 consecutive days and counting.





“This milestone signifies a remarkable The sustained stability and reliability of the Nigerian power grid can be attributed to a combination of strategic measures and investments in the power system by the Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).”

It said the key elements that have contributed to the remarkable accomplishment include Configuration and Enforcement of Free Governor Control, effective Under-frequency Relay Scheme among others.

The Company said it constituted a three-person committee to go round the country for the configuration and activation of Primary Reserve in coordination with power stations and in line with the provisions in the Grid code.

“This committee devised a robust monitoring and enforcement mechanism for generating station compliance after activating the unit governor control.

” This innovative approach, known as Free Governor Mode of Operation (FGMO), automatically adjusts generation in response to frequency changes, ensuring stability, reliability, and reduced transmission losses.

“Under Frequency Relay Scheme, to counter the challenges posed by occasional generation shortfalls and resulting frequency declines, TCN implemented a strategic deployment of the under frequency relay scheme.

“This scheme operates in critical stages to prevent frequency-related disruptions by initiating circuit breaker trips or alerting network operators, thereby averting system collapse,” it said

In addition, the company said it focuses on putting in place an enhanced maintenance regime with regular inspections, prompt repairs, and proactive preventive maintenance strategies to ensure the integrity of power plants, transmission lines, and substations.

“This approach sustains infrastructure health, operational reliability, and efficient power flow. Regular maintenance has equally ensured less equipment downtime due partly to regular mechanised line trace which has prevented vegetation from fouling transmission lines. This has helped reduce downtime especially in forest areas where TCN transmission lines transverse,” it added.

It added that the power grid’s achievement showed the nation’s commitment to advancing its power infrastructure.

