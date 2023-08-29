Lagos State has been ranked the 90th best globally and the 5th African city to live and work.

This was contained in the report recently released by Brand Finance City Index 2023.

The commercial nerve centre of the Country is rated 90th on the list of 100 cities of the world and 5th in the African continent as the best city to live in and work in.

The survey puts Lagos 56.7 percent behind Cape Town, Cairo, Johannesburg, and Casablanca, while Nairobi trails behind.

It shows the African countries on the rating laser coming 60th, 67th, 72th, 76th, 90th and 94th.

According to the report, the ranking is based on a global survey of close to 15,000 public members conducted in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world’s top 100 cities,” the report reveals.

Speaking on the survey, the Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, David Haigh, said, “London’s exceptional performance in the Index can be attributed to its global familiarity.

“Coming first on this particular measure, London has a huge advantage over its peers, leading to its success in the ranking overall as the world’s best city.

“Knowing a city allows the public to form positive perceptions about it – to recognise its reputation and to consider it as the preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit, or invest.

