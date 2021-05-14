Posthumous DMX album set for release

A posthumous album of all new songs from late rapper DMX is on the way. X’s longtime producer, Swizz Beatz shared the news on Instagram on Monday (May 10) that the rapper’s ‘Exodus’ project would be released on May 28 via Def Jam Recordings. It’s been 18 years since X released his first ‘Def Jam’ album ‘Grand Champ’ in 2003.

“My brother X was one of the purest and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Swizz said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Billboard reports that ‘Exodus’ will focus on themes of redemption and shares its name with one of his sons, Exodus Simmons. Since the start of his career, DMX has sold more than 74 million records worldwide and has charted on the Billboard 200 and Top Hip Hop charts with several No.1 hits from his first five albums.

Grammy-nominated Ruff Ryders MC and talented actor, born Earl Simmons, died at age 50 on April 9 after suffering a ‘catastrophic cardiac arrest’.

